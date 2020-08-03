St. Luke’s Rejuvenation Center has opened.
This clinic, formerly part of St. Luke’s Plastic Surgery Associates, is located on the fourth floor of St. Luke’s Building A in the same location.
“We’re excited to continue offering our patients a spa-like feel with medical grade products that offer quality results tailored specifically to individual patients,” St. Luke’s Rejuvenation Center Medical Director Dr. Chris Delp said. “We want to leave our patients looking as healthy as they feel so their inner beauty can be reflected in their confidence.”
St. Luke’s Rejuvenation Center provides medical spa services such as injectables, fillers, microdermabrasion, SkinPen facials, waxing, makeup and skin care.