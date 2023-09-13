St. Luke’s Diagnostic Imaging is now open in Moose Lake.
St. Luke’s Diagnostic Imaging is located in St. Luke’s Plaza, which is the site of the former Shopko in Moose Lake. The space gives community members the opportunity to receive state-of-the-art CT imaging close to home.
“We are proud to be a part of the Moose Lake Community,” St. Luke’s Director of Diagnostic Imaging Scott Studden said. “Residents can have high-quality imaging done of any part of the body, including the bones, muscles, organs, and blood vessels. We also offer heart calcium score tests and low dose lung screenings. It’s great because all the imaging is happening in a patient centric designed space.”
Appointments are available by referral.
St. Luke’s Plaza is also home to Northern Lakes Surgery Center and Lake Area Therapy Services.
St. Luke’s Plaza will be hosting an open house Thursday, September 21 from 4-6 pm. It’s located at 4791 Co. Road 10, Moose Lake.