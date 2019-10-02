St. Luke's celebrates grand opening of Q Care Express Clinic at college

St. Luke’s on Sept. 27 celebrated the grand opening of a Q Care Express Clinic at Lake Superior College. Though on the LSC campus, it offers walk-in care for everyone.
“This is a great new option for students, and anyone who is in need of convenient access to health care,“ St. Luke’s President and CEO Kevin Nokels said. “We’re always looking for ways to better serve our community and collaborate with others to improve access to health care. We welcomed the opportunity to partner with Lake Superior College to bring medical services to their campus and look forward to working with others to improve the health of our community.”
Minor medical issues like sore throat, pink eye, allergies and tick bites can be treated at all 3 St. Luke’s Q Care Express Clinics; Lake Superior College, St. Luke’s Mount Royal Medical Clinic and Cub Foods.
St. Luke’s Q Care Express Clinic at Lake Superior College is open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It was designed by TKDA Architecture Engineering and built by Gardner Builders.