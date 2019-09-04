After gathering input and reviewing the need, St. Louis County has drafted proposed changes to its zoning ordinance to allow for short term vacation home rentals. The St. Louis County Planning Commission approved the draft changes for public review at its August meeting. The ordinance amendments with the proposed changes highlighted, is available online at stlouiscountymn.gov.
The proposed revisions to St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62 would allow for short term rental of properties through the issuance of permits. The goal is to ensure minimal disruption to neighbors and the environment by setting requirements for septic, parking and posting of rules; while also requiring appropriate licensing to ensure a safe experience for guests.
Anyone wishing to provide comment on the proposed changes can email Planning Manager Jenny Bourbonais at bourbonaisj@stlouiscountymn.gov or by mail to: Planning and Community Development Department, Northland Office Center 307 1st St S, Ste 117, Virginia, MN 55792. The deadline to submit comments is September 30, 2019. The Planning Commission will consider all comments and testimony at a public hearing on October 10.
The zoning ordinance and proposed changes apply to any areas where St. Louis County is the zoning authority. Cities and certain townships with their own zoning authorities would not be affected.