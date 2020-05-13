The St. Louis County Board has approved waiving the late fee for two months for people struggling to pay property taxes due to the financial impact of COVID-19.
To be eligible, the county said in a news release, people must fill out a brief application, which can be downloaded from the county website at stlouiscountymn.gov/propertytaxes. The deadline to apply for forgiveness of the late fee is May 31. Anyone granted the abatement then has until July 15 to pay their property taxes for the first half of the year.
About 50 percent of payments due May 15 have been received
The abatement does not apply to properties where tax payments are already in escrow, properties that are classified as utility, or for properties that have had a delinquent property tax payment within the last 10 years. In addition, no refunds will be given for property taxes already paid.
Completed applications can be submitted by email, mail, fax or via the secure drop boxes outside the courthouse in Duluth, the Auditor's Service Center at the Miller Hill Mall, and the Government Services Center in Virginia. Property tax payments can also be dropped off at these three locations.
For more information on property taxes and payment options, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/propertytaxes.
Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the resolution.