Sponsors have announced that the 67th Annual Heart of the North Spooner Rodeo is being postponed until July 8-10, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This decision was not taken lightly as it has a huge impact on our community, businesses, rodeo personnel, contestants, fans, and many others. To ensure the safety of all and make sure the rodeo remains viable in future years, the committee voted on Monday, May 18th to postpone until next year," sponsors said. "As always, we are committed to putting on one of the best rodeos around and we will be bringing it full force in 2021!"

Tickets sold for 2020 will be honored for 2021. 