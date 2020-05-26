Sponsors have announced that the 67th Annual Heart of the North Spooner Rodeo is being postponed until July 8-10, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This decision was not taken lightly as it has a huge impact on our community, businesses, rodeo personnel, contestants, fans, and many others. To ensure the safety of all and make sure the rodeo remains viable in future years, the committee voted on Monday, May 18th to postpone until next year," sponsors said. "As always, we are committed to putting on one of the best rodeos around and we will be bringing it full force in 2021!"
Tickets sold for 2020 will be honored for 2021.
Latest News
- Essentia, St. Luke’s quickly surpass 10,000 donated face masks; need remains
- Sidewalk Days on hold until 2021; Movies in the Park revamped drive-in style
- Spooner Rodeo cancelled, rescheduled next year
- Nissan, Renault need alliance more than ever to survive pandemic
- Northeast Minnesota unemployment approaches 40,000
- Car rental firm Hertz files for bankruptcy
- Homeowners stopped paying mortgages in record numbers in April
- Macy's Sees A $1.1 Billion Loss, While Pandemic Lifts 'Essential' Stores Like Walmart
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
-
53°
Fog
-
Duluth, MN (55816)
Today
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 7:34 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.