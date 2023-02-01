Spirit Mountain Recreation Area will add another day to its operation, opening Tuesdays from 1
p.m. to 8 p.m., effective Feb. 7, according to a Wednesday announcement. The change makes Spirit open for guests six days per week.
Due to staffing shortages, Spirit started the season Nov. 25 being open five days per week. An aggressive recruitment and retention effort that started in October has resulted in securing sufficient staff to operate safely for an additional day.
“We are thrilled we can offer our pass holders and guests more time on the snow,” said Ann Glumac, interim executive director. “The entire Spirit Mountain team puts in extraordinary effort getting our trails and terrain parks ready for the season, and we’re excited that folks will have more time to enjoy them going forward.”
During Tuesday operations, ticketing and services will be offered out of the Skyline Chalet only. Food and beverage service will be limited to grab ‘n’ go items purchased at the ticketing counter. Alpine rentals also will be available at Skyline.
The Grand Avenue Chalet will be open from noon to 8 p.m. for warming purposes only; no ticketing or services will be available.
Tuesday lift tickets will be $54 if purchased online in advance and $58 if purchased at the ticketing counter.
Spirit also is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, with services offered at both the Skyline and Grand Avenue chalets.
“We continue our recruitment efforts,” Glumac said. “Please encourage anyone you know who might be looking for a part-time or full-time job with great perks in a fun environment to check out our web page.”