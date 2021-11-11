When the pandemic hit, small businesses faced an uncertain future, with many business owners scrambling for ways to stay afloat financially, creatively, and strategically. In response, Spectrum Reach doubled down on its commitment to be a champion of local businesses, providing the support and resources to help them thrive.
To help businesses rebound and grow, Spectrum Reach developed a fully integrated suite of tools, including free creative and advertising schedules, educational content, and unrivaled support and resources.
- Pay It Forward: Spectrum Reach committed $15 million in advertising and support for multicultural-owned businesses through a “Pay it Forward” program. As part of the “Pay it Forward” program, Spectrum Reach, in partnership with local chambers and multicultural associations, provided more than 1,000 multiculturally-owned businesses in 40+ markets across Spectrum Reach’s footprint the full power of its advertising expertise, services and products, including access to and insights from celebrity entrepreneurs.
The program offered a combination of advertising services including a free three-month optimized TV schedule, dedicated support from a local sales representative, access to a complimentary customized Waymark commercial, and planning services through Spectrum Reach’s self-service platform, Ad Portal.
- Right Message Guarantee: Spectrum Reach created their Right Message Guarantee, which allowed businesses to update existing advertising creative when worst-case scenarios interrupted regular business activity. “In times of dramatic change, be it for a town or an industry, businesses need to be able to communicate timely, relevant information to their communities,” said Michelle Diedrick, Vice President, Field Marketing, Spectrum Reach Central Division.
- Free Creative: Spectrum Reach, in partnership with Waymark, offered a free customizable video to any business or entrepreneur in the country. In the past 18 months, over 7000 businesses of all sizes have created personalized 30-second commercials to use on digital, social media platforms, and TV.
“Working with Spectrum Reach on the Pay it Forward program was a great opportunity to come together and support entrepreneurs in our neighborhood,” said Chris Johnson, director of marketing & communications at the Duluth Chamber of Commerce. “It was a great opportunity to support entrepreneurs right here in our neighborhood.”
No matter what the future holds, Spectrum Reach will be there to invest in communities and support local businesses across the country. By connecting communities, we will continue to rebuild and grow together. Learn more at Spectrumreach.com.