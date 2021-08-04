The Delta variant of COVID-19 has prompted mask requirements and advisories in the region.
Health officials in St. Louis County announced Monday that masks are once again recommended for all indoor, public places in St. Louis County due to substantial transmission rates. Businesses are encouraged to make responsible decisions to help keep our community open for business. Private businesses may choose to put mask policies in place if they wish; however, it is not required at this time.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is requiring masks to enter the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park effective Aug. 5.
Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and Defense Department guidance the Visitor Center requires masks covering the nose and mouth for all visitors. Corps of Engineers officials also ask guests to help maintain a safe environment by practicing social distancing with those outside their group and not to enter the building if they are feeling ill.
Masks also are required for staff and the public in all City of Duluth facilities.
The city continues to track information, data, and recommendations from the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health, local hospitals and St. Louis County.
Lake Superior College reinstated the mask requirement beginning Wednesday.