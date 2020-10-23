Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported net income of $2.0 billion, or 42 cents per diluted common share, for third quarter 2020. That compares with net income of $4.6 billion, or 92 cents per share, for third quarter 2019, and a net loss of $2.4 billion, or 66 cents per share, for second quarter 2020.
“Our third quarter results reflect the impact of aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus on the U.S. economy. Strong mortgage banking fees, higher equity markets and declining sequential charge-offs positively impacted our results, while historically low interest rates reduced our net interest income and our expenses continued to remain elevated,” Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said. “We continue to provide support for our customers having helped more than 3.2 million consumers and small businesses by deferring payments and waiving fees.”
Net interest income in the third quarter was $9.4 billion, down $512 million from second quarter 2020; the net interest margin was 2.13 percent, down 12 basis points from the prior quarter.
Commercial loans were down $30.9 billion compared with June 30, 2020, predominantly due to a $29.2 billion decline in commercial and industrial loans as a result of lower loan demand and higher paydowns reflecting continued liquidity and strength in the capital markets.
Nonperforming assets increased $378 million, or 5 percent, from second quarter 2020 to $8.2 billion. Nonaccrual loans increased $417 million from second quarter 2020 to $8.0 billion due to a $304 million increase in consumer nonaccrual loans driven by the residential real estate and automobile portfolios and a $113 million increase in commercial nonaccrual loans predominantly driven by the commercial real estate mortgage and lease financing portfolios.