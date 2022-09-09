The owners of Silver Creek Co. on Thursday announced their intent to close. In a post on their Facebook page, they said:
So long, farewell, Au Wiedersehen, goodbye
After six seasons Chris and I have made the decision that this will be our last.
This particular season brought along certain challenges. With that came a numerous amount of self-reflection, which ultimately led to this decision. I cannot give you a simple answer, as there are many.
What I can tell you is that I am at peace. Our future is wide open and we are excited for the possibilities
The @inklingcandlecompany will be staying. I look forward to redirecting my time towards this venture. The response in store has been amazing, and I’m so so honored!
Shop and garden items are half off, with the exclusion of items already on sale and two artists.
A special thank you to @angelajophoto for our fabulous photo shoot of the property. We are happy to have the memories.
With much love and appreciation,
Chris & Michele