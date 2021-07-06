Silver Bay used Application Fund grant to improve road access to Black Beach

The city of Silver Bay used a $1,747 Application Fund grant to hire a professional grant writer who successfully secured a $341,800 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources State Park Road Account (SPRA) to make improvements to East Lakeview Drive. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2022.
East Lakeview is a gravel access road to Black Beach Park and Campground which draws thousands of visitors each year. The 15-acre municipal campground opened in June 2020 and offers 49 campsites for recreational vehicles. Black Beach is 31.6 acres with 3,500 feet of shoreline. It is known for its black hue and diamond like sparkling sand that was created by the natural sediment transport of past taconite mine tailings. There is no other beach or shoreline like it on Lake Superior. The road has become heavily utilized due to increased tourism, and Silver Bay businesses have benefited from the added traffic.
The total project investment for the road improvement is $1.8 million and will add parking, bike lanes and safer pedestrian crossings and will control dust in the area for the Black Beach Campground and Northshore Mining.
“City staff typically prepare and submit grants for various municipal projects,” said Lana Fralich, Silver Bay city administrator. “However, the State Park Road Account required engineering expertise. Due to the scope and complexity of transportation projects, we needed a grant writer with engineering and road construction expertise who could submit the application on our behalf within a tight timeline.”
The city used its Application Fund grant from Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation to hire Bolton & Menk to complete the grant application. Bolton & Menk designed the road renovation, prepared cost estimates and has experience with transportation projects.
“The road is city-owned, and the DNR grant will help cover a significant portion of the project costs,” said Fralich. “The city also applied for a grant from MNDOT’s Local Road Improvement Program. Notice of that grant is pending and could further help to cover costs. The project is going to have a major positive impact on our community and visitors to Black Beach Park and Campground.”
Black Beach’s location in Silver Bay centrally places it between Duluth, Grand Marias and the Iron Range. Nearby amenities include the Silver Bay Marina, Silver Bay Golf Course, and the new North Shore Adventure Park (pictured at left), an aerial ropes course and zip line. There is an abundance of biking, hiking, ATV and snowmobile trails, as well as four state parks including Gooseberry Falls, Split Rock Lighthouse, Tettegouche and Temperance River.