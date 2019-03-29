The Shopko bankruptcy will eliminate 89 jobs in Northwester Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development said Thursday. The largest loss will be in Rice Lake with 51 employees. Seventeen will be eliminated at the Spooner store and 21 will be lost in Tomahawk.
Further down the road, 70 jobs will end in Chippewa Falls and 94 in Eau Claire. Statewide, 1,715 are cumulatively been lost at the 39 stores that are closing.
"Shopko has been an integral economic fixture in many Wisconsin towns and cities. The changes resulting from these closures will be felt by hard-working Wisconsinites in many communities. The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has and will continue to support local communities by partnering with local workforce development boards to create rapid response teams that will help get affected workers back to work," DWD Secretary-Designee Caleb Frostman said in a prepared statement.