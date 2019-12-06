ShelDon celebrates 30th anniversary

ShelDon, which has offered commercial print and copy services since 1990, celebrated its 30th Anniversary Thursday at the store, 124 E. Superior St. in Duluth.
“We owe our longevity to the many loyal customers who supported us through thick and thin, and to our talented staff who always come up with better ways of meeting their needs,” ShelDon President Dean Baltes said. “We’ve expanded several times to now print just about anything you can imagine, and we’re looking forward to many more years of serving the people and businesses of this region.”
ShelDon began in 1990 as a large-document printer known mostly to architects, then grew to become a full-service commercial print and copy center offering one-color to four-color offset printing, digital color printing, graphic design, large-format graphics and an in-house bindery.