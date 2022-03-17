Minnesota State Senator Tom Bakk (I-Cook) announced Thursday he will not seek re-election for another term in the Senate and will retire at the end of the year.
“Representing the people of the Arrowhead region has been one of the greatest rewards of my life, made possible by the support and patience of my family,” Bakk said in an official statement. “My heartfelt thanks to my constituents for entrusting me to be their voice at the Capitol for so many years. I have always tried to do my best for the people I’ve served even if it was not always easy or popular with my own political party. The friendships and the memories I have made will carry with me forever.”
Senator Tom Bakk is in his sixth term in the Senate and represents Senate District 3. He is currently the Chair of the Senate Capital Investment Committee. He previously served as Senate Majority Leader (2013-2016) and Senate Minority Leader (2011-2012, 2017-2020). Additionally, he served as Senate Tax Chair from 2007 to 2010 and Senate Rules and Administration Chair from 2013 to 2016. Prior to joining the Senate, he served four terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Bakk lives on Lake Vermilion near Cook with his wife Laura. He has four children and eight grandchildren.