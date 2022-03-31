Sen. David Tomassoni receives inaugural “Hard Rock Miners” award

The Iron Ore Alliance has named Sen. David Tomassoni the winner of our inaugural “Hard Rock Miners” award in recognition of his outstanding commitment and contributions to Minnesota’s taconite industry. Sen. Tomassoni, who has devotedly represented the Iron Range at the Minnesota Legislature since 1993, announced last summer that he was diagnosed with ALS.
The “Hard Rock Miners” award is made of taconite directly from U. S. Steel’s Minntac facility. We are immensely grateful for Sen. Tomassoni’s tireless commitment in representing our community and our industry at the State Capitol.