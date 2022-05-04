Seasonal businesses open around the lake
Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen

Signs of Spring: Thought we'd break up your week with a few true signs of spring in the Big Lake neighborhood. That means the opening of our seasonal food favorites. Clyde's Drive-in in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., creator of this Big C burger, opens Friday for its summer season. West Pier, the other top burger rated Sault drive-in, opened in March, as did Gordy's Hi Hat  in Cloquet, Minn., which entered its 62nd season. Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen in Knife River, Minn., opened its doors on Wednesday for its 16th season (with tasty treats like these floral candies). Snow or no, we're calling it Spring. Got any more "spring openings" in your neck of our woods? Post them in the community section of our Facebook page and we'll share them.