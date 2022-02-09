Sea Grant study seeks increased in-state production of Golden Shiner

Minnesota Sea Grant’s project team seeks to grow Golden Shiner to market size within one year using four different strategies that use different combinations of indoor and outdoor facilities.
“There is pressure from anglers, bait dealers and legislators to import Golden Shiner from other states, though this is currently prohibited by law in Minnesota,” said Don Schreiner, Minnesota Sea Grant fisheries specialist and project member. “The primary concerns are that importation can introduce aquatic invasive species, disease, and parasites that may harm native fish communities.”
Recreational fishing is one of Minnesota’s largest industries, with an estimated value of $2.4 billion, according to the 2011 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“If successful, this project could increase the supply of in-state grown Golden Shiners for anglers and create new in-state business opportunities for growing bait,” said Schreiner. “Project success would also reduce the pressure to consider importation.”
Golden Shiners are thin, deep-bodied minnows with small, upturned mouths and deeply forked tails. During the breeding season males turn a deep golden color, which may have given the fish their name. They are relatively small fish that reach a maximum length of about six inches. The 2018 United States Department of Agriculture Aquaculture Census reported that Golden Shiner were the most valuable baitfish produced in the U.S. with $16.4 million in total sales and more than 3.9 million pounds sold.