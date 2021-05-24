Ribbon cutting for Bayfield's Lake Superior Lodge.

The Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau hosted a ribbon cutting on Friday, in conjunction with the grand opening for Bayfield's Lake Superior Lodge.
The celebration included a meal, ribbon cutting, traditional Native American prayer, and some words from local, state and tribal leaders in support of the new Native-American owned, Woman-owned, and Minority-owned hotel in Bayfield Wisconsin.
The property was formerly known as Winfield Inn and Gardens. Reservations are now being accepted at Lake Superior Lodge's website lakesuperiorlodge.us.