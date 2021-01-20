UnitedHealth Group reported full year revenues of $257.1 billion reflecting year-over-year growth of $15.0 billion led by 21 percent at Optum. Full year and fourth quarter net earnings per share were $16.03 and $2.30.
The company affirmed its recently issued full year earnings outlook for 2021, including net earnings of $16.90 to $17.40 per share and adjusted net earnings of $17.75 to $18.25 per share.
Optum full year revenues of $136.3 billion compare to $113.0 billion last year, and full year operating earnings of $10.0 billion compare to $9.4 billion last year.