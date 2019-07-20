UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) second quarter 2019 revenues grew $4.5 billion or 8.0 percent year-over-year to $60.6 billion, led by double-digit percentage revenue growth at UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, OptumRx and OptumHealth.
Second quarter earnings from operations grew 12.8 percent or $540 million year-over-year to $4.7 billion. Adjusted net earnings of $3.60 per share advanced 14.6 percent.
“Our results in the quarter reflect strong and balanced performance from both Optum and UnitedHealthcare and are driven by the 320,000 women and men of UnitedHealth Group who focus every day on creating value for those we serve,” said David S. Wichmann, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.
Based on strong first half 2019 results and confidence in the remainder of the year, the company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $13.95 to $14.15 per share and adjusted net earnings to $14.70 to $14.90 per share.