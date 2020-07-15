UnitedHealth Group’s second quarter 2020 revenues increased $1.5 billion to $62.1 billion, reflecting growth at Optum and the UnitedHealthcare public-sector and senior businesses
Cash flows from operations were $10.0 billion or 1.5 times net income in the second quarter and $12.9 billion or 1.3 times net income year to date.
The second quarter medical care ratio was impacted by the temporary deferral of care due to the pandemic, declining to 70.2% from 83.1% last year. The company expects the medical care ratio to rise in coming quarters as needed care is accessed. Favorable reserve development was $1.4 billion in the second quarter, nearly all related to the current year, and primarily due to higher than expected care deferrals in late March, further lowering the second quarter medical care ratio.
The company returned $1.2 billion to shareholders in the second quarter via dividends, while the debt to total capital ratio was 40.9% at quarter end.
UnitedHealthcare second quarter revenues of $49.1 billion compare to $48.6 billion in the year ago quarter, as growth in serving public-sector and senior programs was partially offset by commercial enrollment declines.
United Healthcare public-sector and senior program revenue, including Medicare and Medicaid, grew by 7% year-over-year in the quarter and by nearly 600,000 additional people served year to date, while commercial revenue was impacted by economic-driven member attrition.
Optum second quarter revenues and operating earnings of $32.7 billion and $2.2 billion respectively advanced from $28.0 billion and $2.1 billion a year ago, led by earnings growth at OptumHealth.
OptumHealth served approximately 97 million people in the second quarter, compared to 95 million a year ago, while revenue per consumer served grew 25% year-over-year driven by continued growth in value-based care arrangements.
The OptumHealth care delivery practices were impacted early in the quarter due to the pandemic. By June, care patterns had returned to near normal levels. Over the course of the quarter, the company accelerated the growth of its employed and affiliated physicians at OptumCare.