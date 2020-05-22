The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has issued the following appeal:
 
We realize the Governor’s decision to re-open restaurants to outdoor dining only is extremely challenging for our community. We are asking you to share your voice by recording a short (1 minute) video testimonial stating:
 
1. Your name, business, and number of employees (and history of business if you choose) 
 
2. Explain/show video of obstacles to outdoor dining at your location (construction, weather, lack of outdoor space, accessibility)
 
3. How the outdoor only decision effects your business’ viability and/or likelihood of survival
 
4. In order to save our small businesses, we need the governor to reconsider and allow us to open safely as other states are doing
 
Send your #savehospitality video testimonials TODAY to info@hospitalitymn.com 
 
You can view Grandma’s Saloon & Grill’s video here.
 
Hospitality Minnesota will be sharing these testimonials with the Governor and other decision-makers! 