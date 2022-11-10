Respected Range lawmaker Doug Johnson passes

Retired State Sen. Doug Johnson, 80 of Tower, died on Nov. 7. He served in the Minnesota House from 1971-1976 and Minnesota Senate from 1977 until 2002, retiring as chair of the powerful State Finance Committee.
A member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, Johnson's special legislative concerns included economic development, education, natural resources, taxes, consumer protection, according to the state's history of lawmakers. Beyond his interest in the state legislature, he ran for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor endorsement for the United States Senate in 1978 and for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor endorsement for Minnesota governor in 1998. By profession, he worked as a high school guidance counselor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Irene; and brother, Robert. Doug is survived by wife, Denesse Johnson; children, Nicole Nelson and Alan Hoole; grandchildren, Brady (Andrew) Hernandez, Jenna Hoole and Barrett Walker; great grandson, Benjamin; sister-in-law, Judy; dear cousin Charlotte and her family; other loving relatives; and numerous friends.
Doug lived his life helping others, serving in the Minnesota legislature for 32 years. He had a love for the Iron Range and his family, said his obituary, and he will be deeply missed.
Per Doug’s wishes, private family services are being held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice in Doug’s name.