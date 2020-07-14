Current trends in the wake of COVID-19 are showing that youth unemployment is more than twice as high as adult unemployment.
Data from a new report shows “more than a quarter of young people were jobless within a month after most states implemented stay-at-home policies – 32% of youth ages 16-19 and 26% of youth ages 20-24 were unemployed. In May 2020, the unemployment rate decreased slightly, but a quarter of young people between the ages of 16-24 were still unemployed.
Concerns are emerging about the implications of what this could mean for current youth and the future impacts on the upcoming workforce. Studies have proven that extended periods of unemployment can have long-term negative economic effects for youth later on in life, including lower earnings and increased risk of unemployment. All of these factors together can lead to further depreciation of labor market skills of the future workforce and the potential creation of a “lockdown generation” lacking both the hard and soft skills needed by businesses.
The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board and its partners are offering opportunities for employers to connect with youth through various work experience programs and through virtual methods, such as the creation of virtual tours and/or job shadows for youth and job seekers.
“We recognize businesses are struggling during these unprecedented times, but still want to maintain a connection to their future workforce and young community members. We want to ensure employers know there are ways organizations can help them stay connected to youth,” said Mari Kay-Nabozny, CEO of the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board.
Employers that are interested in being connected to any of these programs are encouraged to complete a quick form located on the NWWIB’s website (www.nwwib.com/youth) contact Scott Schultz with the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board at 715-201-8493 or sschultz@nwwib.com.