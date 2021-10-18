RCFC brings profits, honors tradition

Red Cliff Fish Co., a new processing and retail store on the South Shore of Lake Superior, is making a good haul with whitefish, lake trout, walleye and herring sales.
Up and running since late last fall, manager Daniel Grooms said the company is really hitting its stride, despite struggles with finding enough staff to meet demand.
RCFC is owned and operated by the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, a link in a circular economy that reflects cultural values of sustainability and environmental protection.
Grooms, who grew up on the Red Cliff reservation in Wisconsin, came to the operation in spring 2021 with his experience in retail and as a golf course manager. Developing relationships and keeping a nimble approach to balancing a great variety of job duties and last-minute details have topped his priority list.
The new building north of Ashland is “just a stone’s throw from the dock,” he said. In the back of the building is a processing facility, where fish from the nearby dock are brought to be filleted, one of Groom’s current chores. “It’s been a long time since I filleted a fish, but we’ve all had to put on multiple caps.”
Often on the phone taking orders for restaurants in Ashland, Duluth and Minneapolis, Grooms then handles calls with Red Cliff anglers to fill those orders. Sometimes fish is delivered to the door, other times Grooms makes a run to the dock with ice.
From there, fish are processed and either frozen or smoked for sale. In addition to supplying fillets for restaurants and smoked fish for retail, RCFC provides fillets to programs for tribal elders. It’s a circular loop that keeps Grooms motivated.
“It’s a way we can give back and work with the tribal fishermen to keep a consistent outlet for their businesses,” he said.
Open year-round with supplies from ice fishing when Lake Superior freezes, Grooms said the operation is heading into a busy stretch with whitefish season followed by herring season, spanning about two months in what Grooms anticipates “is going to be a madhouse.”
In a cultural tradition that honors connections, the tribe has created relationships between organizations within Red Cliff, such as the use of fish waste as fertilizer at the Mino Bimaadiziwin Tribal Farm. In turn, the farm sells in-season vegetables and herbs like tomatoes, basil and farm eggs at the fish shop.
Red Cliff game warden Mark Duffy, also a Red Cliff band member, works with them in his role of maintaining the health of the fisheries on the big lake and offers a historical perspective from his decades of experience.
Duffy said that the 1972 Gurnoe decision was the launching point for a strong collaboration between Red Cliff, the Bad River Band and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “Gurnoe reaffirmed our rights to make a modest living, and to provide sustenance for home use,” Duffy said.
Red Cliff has about 10 large-boat commercial licenses, more than 15 small-boat licenses that tribal fishers use to subsidize their incomes, and about 10 home-use licensed anglers. Bad River and the WDNR have similar license distribution numbers.
In a quota system that is closely monitored by all three entities, participants are limited to a certain number of lake trout tags, or to setting a certain number of net footage.
“If you’re a good fisherman, you stay away from where lake trout are, but whether it’s tags or footage, whatever comes first, they’re done,” Duffy stated.
Complex “either/or” regulations, easily damaged nets designed to catch the most desirable whitefish, and constant updating of quota numbers evolving from current data on fish numbers, all work as checks and balances to keep the lake’s fish population healthy.
Over the years, Duffy explained, tribes and the DNR have developed a well-integrated relationship built on collaborative science. Each agency regularly has staff on licensed craft to count fish for data updates, and patrols make sporadic gear checks, matching catch reports against sales records.
“There used to be a lot more ‘fish tales’ being told, but now everybody’s heavily involved in the monitoring, and now there’s a lot of confidence in each other’s reporting accuracy,” Duffy stated.
Through the lens of a career that blends conservation with culture, Duffy said the RCFC is a modern manifestation of his tribe’s self-sufficiency.
“We migrated to places that fit our needs, and the Spirits told us this is where we should be, right on the shore of Lake Superior, to feed ourselves and to trade,” he said.
For Duffy, the primary mission for Red Cliff’s involvement in fisheries has to do with stewardship of natural resources. He quotes the words of an elder who calls the traditional Indigenous fisheries ‘our gardens that grow in water,’ adding that managing them with sound biology practices is imperative.
“The tribe’s biggest role now is not just as harvesters, but as protectors of the environmental system for at least the next seven generations,” Duffy said.
Business at RCFC has been brisk and steady, and Grooms is already planning ways to grow through online sales of merchandise and fish. In the offing, he hopes to bring kitchen staff into the shop, which is already set up with a kitchen to develop dips, spreads, fishcakes and eventually a lunch menu featuring fish and chips and fish tacos.