Domestic raw steel production took a 6.7% dip in mid-July compared to a year ago.
Raw steel production was 1,738,000 net tons for the week ending July 16, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Production for the same period in 2021 was 1,862,000 net tons.
Steel mills also operated at a lower rate for the week ending July 16 compared to the same time last year.
Mills operated as 78.9% capability utilization rate, down from 84.4% during the same week in 2021.
On a year-to-date basis, adjusted raw steel production was 49,354,000 net tons through July 16, 2022, a 2.5% decline from the 50,623,000 net tons produced over the same period in 2021.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
Five of the six plants are operating.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s, Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay is idle.
Labor contracts for United Steelworkers at the five plants that are operating, are currently being negotiated in Pittsburgh.
Northshore Mining Co. is a non-union operation.