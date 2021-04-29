Steve Raukar of Hibbing won a Lake Country Power board of directors special election in the northeastern Minnesota rural power cooperative's District 3. Raukar received 494 votes to top LaTisha Gietzen of Mountain Iron, who received 351 votes. Raukar will fill a two-year vacancy.
Larry Anderson of Esko won the three-year District 9 seat with 423 votes. Kevin Maki of Saginaw tallied 313 votes and Paul Horgen of Sturgeon Lake 246 votes.
Jason Long of Cook ran unopposed in District 1 for a three-year seat, receiving 723 votes. Robert Bruckbauer of Remer was unopposed in District 5 with 468 votes for a three-year seat.
Lake Country Power serves nearly 43,000 members in parts of eight northeastern Minnesota counties.
The electrical cooperative has offices in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.