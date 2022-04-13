Range Regional Airport executive director lands service honor

As a youth, Barrett Ziemer pestered air line officials at the airport in Hibbing long enough to finally land a job handling baggage.
Fourteen years after in 2008 being hired full-time at the airport, Ziemer has received a prestigious award.
Ziemer has been honored for excellence in the airport and aviation industry with the Minnesota Council of Airports Outstanding Service Award.
Ziemer received the award at a Minnesota Council of Airports conference in Rochester, Minn.
“This is not an award for me,” said Ziemer, Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority executive director at Range Regional Airport. “It's an award for all of us. It's our staff and it's our partners.”
Range Regional Airport is located in Hibbing, Minn. The airport is operated by the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority.
As a youth at Hibbing High School, Ziemer became interested in the aviation industry. Ziemer later worked in airport security, customer service, wildlife mitigation, snow and ice control, equipment operation, finance, marketing, and human resources.
“There's so many things you can do in aviation,” Ziemer said. “You can be a paramedic, you can work on planes or you can fly them.”
In 2019, Ziemer became Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority executive director.
A licensed pilot, Ziemer has been active in the local aviation community including a weekly meeting for local pilots and aerospace enthusiasts.
Ziemer is a member of the Minnesota Council of Airports, Minnesota Local Airline Action Committee and American Association of Airport Executives.
“My mind is always on the airport,” said Ziemer. “When I was hired people would say, 'What do you have planned'? I said, 'I'm not going to sit back with my feet on my desk,' but with the pandemic it might be a good time to reflect. We've been in a planning mode for two years and now it's time to execute.”
The airport hasn't been sitting still.
A new terminal opened in 2015 under former Executive Director Shaun Germolus with Ziemer as assistant director.
A new hangar will be built this year for a charter service. The hangar will also provide heated jet aircraft storage space.
Detroit Diesel will double its electronics manufacturing space at the airport with a 60,000 square-foot expansion of a building owned by the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority.
“It was always in my head that we should run this as a business,” said Ziemer.
A master plan for the airport that will help guide development over the next 20 years, is underway, said Ziemer.
The airport is also launching a new marketing campaign aimed at bringing visitors to the Iron Range, he said.
“For the first time, our air lines has provided us with marketing dollars,” Ziemer said. “We always focus on getting tourists off the Range and not in, so we decided we're going to do an inbound campaign. We're going to highlight our mountain bike parks and other activities.”
Travis Marsh, Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority assistant director, said Ziemer is an outstanding mentor and team leader.
“Barrett continues to take on any challenges and genuinely seeks to maximize the airports potential,” said Marsh. “He also chooses to lead by example while constantly looking to better position the airport and promote aviation throughout the state. He makes himself available for any questions and is always willing to put in long hours if necessary, even at inconvenient times.”
Ziemer said he was shocked to receive the outstanding service award.
“To even be nominated was a humbling moment,” said Ziemer. “We get a lot of support from our community and our partners and we're going to keep swinging that needle.”
Enplanements at the airport have grown from 8,432 in 2009 to 18,292 in 2019.
Range Regional Airport contributes more than $36 million annually in economic activity, according to a 2019 Minnesota Department of Transportation Aeronautics study.