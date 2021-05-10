Range Mental Health Center is taking a new step in providing care to its consumers.
A $2 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will help Range Mental Health Center (RMHC) become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.
“This is very exciting for RMHC and brings us into the next generation of providing care to meet our consumers needs with a person-centered approach,” said RMHC Chief Executive Officer Janis Allen.
The grant allows RMHC over the next two years to increase internal structure staff and programming to provide better access to care, care coordination, evidence-based mental health services and/or substance use disorder services for persons who seek care.
Under the grant, RMHC will add care coordinators across settings to partake in the intake process, monitor each person's service path, and provide free follow-up.
“Everyone who comes in the door wants to be better, feel better or live a different life,” said Allen. “But they don't have all the tools and they're asking us for help. We want to give them the tools and get them the help they need.”
RMHC is a non-profit offering mental health and substance use disorder services in Virginia, Hibbing, Eveleth and Ely.