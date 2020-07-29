Northern Wisconsin-based artist Rabbett Before Horses Strickland is the subject of a special one-hour PBS Wisconsin documentary that premiered earlier this year. The film gives an in-depth portrait of the artist, from his rock band days on the Fillmore stage in San Francisco, to his return to his ancestral home on the Red Cliff Reservation, and the belief among his fellow Ojibwe that his intricate paintings come from his dreams. Host Robin Washington explores his works on “Simply Superior” airing Friday at 10 a.m. on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland.
Also on this week’s show, Washington talks with Northland journalists from the Star Tribune’s North Report Team and WPR reporter Danielle Kaeding about the news highlights of the week.
“Simply Superior” is a news and public affairs program focused on issues in the Twin Ports and Northwestern Wisconsin. Interviewees include politicians, businesspeople, artists and cultural leaders. Hosted by veteran journalist Robin Washington, the program airs on Fridays at 10 a.m. on WPR stations 91.3-FM KUWS in Superior and 90.9-FM WUWS in Ashland. It is repeated Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on WPR stations 89.9-FM WHSA in Brule, 88.5-FM WSSU in Superior and 104.7-FM WHWA in the Washburn, Ashland and Bayfield areas. Archives are available at https://www.wpr.org/programs/simply-superior