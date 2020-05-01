IKONICS Corp. (IKNX) a Duluth-based imaging technology company, reported revenue was $3,497,000 during its first quarter compared with $3,529,000 in 2019, a decline of 1%.
IKONICS posted a first quarter loss of $587,000, or $0.30 per diluted share, in 2020 compared to a loss of $455,000, or $0.23 per diluted share, in 2019.
On a non-GAAP basis, IKONICS realized an adjusted net loss of $222,000, or $0.11 per diluted share (excluding one-time expenses relating to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer transition), a 51% improvement over the $455,000 loss, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2019.
“IKONICS traditionally has experienced financial challenges in the first quarter. 2020 was no exception, as we started the year with very strong January and February sales, but the impact of COVID-19 on March revenue was substantial, and is expected to continue and will overshadow much of our short-term progress. Nevertheless, there have been numerous positive events,” Glenn Sandgren, IKONICS CEO, noted in the corporation’s quarterly report.
IKONICS has been deemed an essential business and continues to operate with COVID-19 safety measures. A Payroll Protection Program SBA loan in the amount of $1.2 million was received in April pursuant to the CARES Act. This loan may be forgiven in whole or in part under SBA guidelines, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.
As part of the CARES Act, IKONICS accounted for a first quarter income tax benefit of $240,000.
“We have been responding aggressively to this global crisis by implementing new workplace controls to protect our people and by taking actions to improve our liquidity and reduce our operating costs including a temporary reduction in officer compensation and board fees. Compared with many similar companies, IKONICS has a favorable cash position, with approximately $3.0 million in cash and short-term investments as well as a $2.1 million open line of credit,” Sandgren continued. “Due to the unknown severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related lack of visibility to the impact on the company's served markets, it is impossible to predict the performance of the business at this juncture. Ultimately, we believe that the crisis could yield a number of strategic opportunities for IKONICS and other well positioned companies.”