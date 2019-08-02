Duluth's ReMax Prodigy Expert Source Team, which launched a location in Ashland last year, is opening up an office in Hibbing this month.
“I like the Range,” broker Amy Spampinato says. “When the opportunity to open an office came up, I went for it.”
The group is holding an event with free coffee and pastries on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Sunrise Bakery, 2601 First Ave. in Hibbing).
There are three sessions: 10 a.m., first time homebuyers class.
11 a.m., real estate investing 101
Noon: how to become a real estate agent
Spampinato grew up in Eveleth and graduated in 1999. This is her second business on the Iron Range as she owned a special effects/costume shop as a teenager. Chasity Platt, who will head up the Hibbing office, has lived in Hibbing her entire life and was most recently at Johnson Hometown Realty before moving to ReMax.