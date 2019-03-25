Pro Print acquires Jiffy Print

Pro Print, which began in Duluth in 1977, has purchased Superior’s Jiffy Print from Marcia Manion, who is retiring. The Superior location’s name has been changed to Pro Print, but the company remains at 1313 Tower Avenue.
“We’re excited to combine forces with a company that’s long been known for excellent customer service, and we thank Marcia Manion for her great help with this transition,” said Pro Print owner Creston Dorothy. “While the location is still the same, inside its doors we have expanded the economical printing, direct-mail and fulfillment options available to the people and businesses of Superior.”
Pro Print is the Northland’s largest commercial printer with 50 employees.
“I’m so pleased to have Jiffy Print become part of the area’s leading printing company, because it shares my commitment to caring for its customers,” said Manion, who owned Jiffy Print for all of its 29 years. “Pro Print’s leading-edge technology and capabilities will provide more opportunities than ever to our loyal customers.”
Pro Print is certified as a green printer by the Printing Industry Midwest (PIM) Environmental Initiative.