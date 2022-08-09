Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX) reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 3.
Net sales from continuing operations decreased by 3% to $1,130 million, the corporation said. Siding Solutions net sales increased by 24% to $356 million. LP manufactures siding in Two Harbors. OSB net sales decreased by 14% to $673 million.
Income from continuing operations attributed to LP decreased by $138 million to $348 million ($4.28 per diluted share).
Adjusted EBITDA was $491 million, a decrease of $174 million; adjusted EBITDA including discontinued operations was $535 million, a decrease of $149 million.
For the quarter, LP paid $471 million to repurchase 7.3 million of its common shares, leaving 77.2 million common shares outstanding.
LP paid $103 million for capital expenditures during the second quarter and $18 million in cash dividends. After quarter-end and as of Aug. 8, LP has further paid $197 million to repurchase 3.4 million common shares, leaving $329 million remaining under the pre-existing $600 million share repurchase authorization.
The combined effects of list price increases and improving mix of products drove year-over-year Siding Solutions increases in the average net selling price for the three and six months. Additionally, the production ramp-up of the Houlton facility was ahead of schedule and contributed almost half of the year-over-year sales volume increase during the three months ended June 30.
Adjusted EBITDA increased for the three months ended June 30, reflecting price and volume growth largely offset by $29 million of raw material and freight inflation and $7 million of discretionary investments in support of future growth, including siding mill conversions and sales and marketing costs. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA of $8 million for the six months reflects price and volume growth offset primarily by $55 million of raw material and freight inflation and $19 million of discretionary investments in support of future growth, including siding mill and sales and marketing costs, LP said in the report.