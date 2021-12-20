Premium Air starts private air charter service in Hibbing

A new private charter flying service is lifting off on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Premium Air is offering private flights across the nation from its headquarters at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing.
Premium Air will fly a three-passenger Cirrus SR22 and an eight-passenger Beechcraft King Air 350,offering private service to business clients and the general public.
“From a corporate viewpoint, the biggest thing for me is the importance of getting in front of somebody and making eye contact,” said Mark Parenteau, Premium Air chief executive officer. “I just know from the corporate side of it, it's been very beneficial in the five-state area.”
The name Premium Air is a take-off on another company owned by Parenteau.
Parenteau, of Zim, also owns and operates Premium Plant Services, a hydroblasting company headquartered in Hibbing.
Premium Plant Services has facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin and performs hydroblasting throughout the midwest.
Premium Air's first charter flight was last week to Le Sueur, Minn.
Its Cirrus SR22 is in service.
The company's King Air 350 is expected to be in service in about six months.
Josh Debevec, an experienced pilot who taught flight instruction at the University of North Dakota and Lake Superior College in Duluth, is Premium Air's pilot.
Debevec, who grew up near Biwabik, lives in Duluth.
Debevec has more than 4,000 hours of flight time.
“The Cirrus is a great airplane for people to get into,” said Debevec. “We're more advanced technologically than a lot of airliners are. The King Air is a twin-engine turboprop that flies faster and at higher altitudes.”
Flying the charter service saves time for business clients and also provides the public with an opportunity to safely, quickly and affordably fly to destinations across the nation, said Parenteau.
Premium Air will be headquartered in a new 21,000 square-foot hangar/office building at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing.
Grants to the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority from the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Minnesota Department of Transportation Aeronautics along with funding from the airport authority, will help fund construction of the hangar.
For now, the Cirrus SR22 is based in Duluth, Debevec said.
“We welcome Premium Air to the Range Regional Airport,” said Barrett Ziemer, Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority executive director. “Premium Air shares our passion for aviation, commitment to safety and customer excellence. They will provide valuable services at HIB for the corporate and private aviation community.”
Construction on the hangar begins in the spring of 2022.
Premium Air is at 833-634-2387 or www.premiumaircharter.com