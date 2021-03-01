In order to reach the smallest businesses, SBA will offer Paycheck Protection Program loans to non profits and businesses with fewer than 20 employees only, now through Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
If you have not received a PPP loan before, First Draw PPP Loans are available for businesses who have not received a PPP loan before. Certain businesses who have received a PPP loan, may be eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan.
President Biden has also announced additional program changes to make access to PPP loans more equitable.