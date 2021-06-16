Superior Street between 1st Avenue West and 3rd Avenue West in Duluth will reopen to vehicular traffic at 5 p.m. today (June 16). It has been closed to traffic since April 12, 2021, when the project began.
Late next week, 2nd Avenue West will be closed between Superior Street and 1st Street to complete the surfacing on this portion of the avenue. The surfacing on 2nd Avenue West is expected to take three weeks to complete. This work will complete Phase A of the final portion of the Superior Street Reconstruction Project.
“We are excited to excited to be done with the first stretch of work on Superior Street,” City of Duluth Senior Engineer Duncan Schwensohn said. “The work on Second Avenue West won’t take long to complete, and then we will move to the second phase of the project. September is in sight, and we are looking forward to being done.”
Beginning on June 21, Superior Street between 3rd Avenue East to 4th Avenue East will be closed for the Phase B portion of the project. While work is being done in this section, the 3rd Avenue East intersection will remain open. This section will be closed to vehicular traffic until sometime in September.