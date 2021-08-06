In its second quarter report, PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) announced it has secured funding to advance optimization and engineering efforts related to the NorthMet Project and to continue legal defense of its permits.
Of the more than 20 permits issued to build and operate the mine, four permits remain on hold pending active legal or regulatory action. The company anticipates that ongoing litigation will continue to at least year-end 2021.
On July 15, 2021, the company issued to Glencore, its majority stockholder, an unsecured convertible debenture in the amount of $10.0 million. The debenture is due on the earlier of March 31, 2023, or upon $100 million of project financing. Interest will accrue on the unsecured debenture at 4% per annum and the principal amount of the debenture is convertible into common shares of the company at a conversion price equal to $3.4550.
Mining has not commenced, and a revenue stream has not yet developed. Therefore, PolyMet reported a loss for the three months ended June 30 a $5.1 million compared with $6 million for the prior year period. The decreased loss was primarily due to reduced spending on studies and evaluation of the mineral resource.
The company’s loss for the six months ended June 30 was $8.8 million compared with $13.5 million for the prior year period. The decreased loss was primarily due to reduced spending on studies and evaluation of the mineral resource, investment gains from restricted deposits and non-cash gains from fair valuing financial assets.
Capital expenditures for the three months ended June 30 was $1.9 million which was consistent with the prior year. Capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30 was $3.6 million compared with $4.8 million for the prior year. The decrease was due to lower capitalized spending following receipt of permits in March 2019 as the company awaits resolution of legal challenges to permits.