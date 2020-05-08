PolyMet Mining Corp (NYSE American: PLM) reported that it has filed its financial results for the three months ended March 31.
The company, which hasn't yet developed a mining revenue stream, experienced a loss of $7.4 million compared with $5.8 million for the prior year period primarily due to additional studies related to engineering and further evaluation of the mineral resource and investment losses on restricted deposits.
PolyMet said it invested $2.5 million in cash into its NorthMet Project during the three months ended March 31 compared with $5.7 million for the prior year period.
The company received all key permits and approvals required to construct and operate NorthMet (subject to litigation) and secured title to the surface rights over and around the NorthMet mineral rights. PolyMet also completed a drilling program in 2019 that resulted in significant increases in mineral reserves and resources.
More specifically:
- Following receipt of the final key permit in March 2019, the company completed geotechnical investigations, installed monitoring wells, advanced project execution planning and implemented its environmental management system;
- In November 2019, the company’s mineral resources and reserves for the NorthMet deposit were updated based on results of the 2018-2019 drilling program resulting in a Proven and Probable Reserve increase of 14% to 290 million tons and a Measured and Indicated Resource increase of 22% to 795 million tons;
- In June 2019, the company completed a $265.0 million rights offering, fully backstopped by Glencore, AG ("Glencore") with the proceeds used to fully repay outstanding debt and strengthen the company’s financial position. As a result of the rights offering, Glencore’s ownership in the company increased to 71.6%;
- In March 2019, the company received the federal Record of Decision and wetlands permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which was the last key permit or approval needed to construct and operate the project;
- A number of legal challenges have been filed contesting various aspects of federal and state decisions. The company continues to litigate these cases in state and federal court. It has received favorable final decisions in six cases to date, with five pending.
Goals and objectives for the next twelve months include:
- Successfully defend against legal challenges to permits;
- Maintain political, social and regulatory support for the project; and
- Continue engineering and optimization of the project.