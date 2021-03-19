PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) has filed its financial results for the year ended Dec. 31 and provided a first quarter 2021 business update.
The non-ferrous mining company, which has not yet developed a revenue stream, reported a loss of $20.8 million. That compared with $57.9 million for the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to a non-cash asset impairment in the prior year related to project delays associated with legal challenges to permits partially offset by additional studies related to engineering and further evaluation of the mineral resource.
"During the past year, I've been inspired by how our employees continued this vital work despite the global pandemic and other challenges," said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. "We continue to progress through an extensive litigation process. Despite these challenges, we remain confident that we can sustain this progress and execute on our goal to build a responsible and sustainable mining project in Minnesota."
PolyMet said it successfully defended legal challenges to its permits during 2020, added that it continued to focus on optimization and engineering efforts to improve the project, while maintaining full compliance with all operating permits, Cherry said.
The following is a brief summary of recent developments associated with key state and federal cases where various aspects of permit decisions are being challenged:
- In February 2021, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in PolyMet's favor and overturned a decision by the Court of Appeals that had remanded the air permit back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The court returned the case to the Court of Appeals to resolve a limited number of items the lower court did not specifically address in its original decision. Resolution of this case is anticipated during the second or third quarter of this year.
- Oral arguments were held in early October 2020 at the Minnesota Supreme Court after the company had successfully petitioned the court to review a Court of Appeals decision remanding the Permit to Mine and dam safety permits to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for a contested case hearing. A decision is pending.
- The Environmental Protection Agency this month sought and received a voluntary remand to conduct a 90-day review of downstream water quality under section 401(a)(2) of the Clean Water Act. Because EPA's downstream water quality determination is a prerequisite for PolyMet's federal section 404 wetlands permit, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers on March 17 notified the company it had suspended the permit for the duration of EPA's review. The company is participating fully in the review.
- To date, PolyMet has received favorable decisions in six cases that have reached final conclusion - four federal and two state.
- Capital expenditures for the year were $8.6 million compared with $19.7 million for the prior year. The decrease was due to lower capitalized spend following receipt of permits in March 2019 as the company awaits resolution of legal challenges to permits.