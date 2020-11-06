In two pending cases, PolyMet successfully petitioned the Minnesota Supreme Court to review lower court decisions. The court heard oral arguments on the Permit to Mine and dam safety permits on Oct. 13, and on the air permit Nov. 6. Rulings in both cases are anticipated in the first half of 2021.
In a separate legal victory, a Ramsey County District Court judge ruled on Sept. 3, following a court of appeals-ordered evidentiary hearing in January, that PolyMet’s water permit was issued with proper procedures by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Project optimization and engineering efforts are expected to remain a focus through the remainder of the year.
Effective Aug. 26, PolyMet completed consolidation of its common shares at a ratio of 10 pre-consolidation common shares for one post-consolidation common share. All common share numbers, numbers of shares issuable under options, warrants and restricted share units and related per share amounts are retrospectively adjusted to reflect the share consolidation.
The company, which has not yet developed a revenue streams lost $3.3 million for the quarter and $16.8 million for the year to date.