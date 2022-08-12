PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE American: PLM) filed its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30.
"The first half of 2022 has been especially productive for PolyMet as we made significant progress on several fronts in advancing the NorthMet Project, culminating with the announced NewRange Copper Nickel joint venture agreement with Teck in July," said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. "Other highlights include the ruling in January by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that affirmed nearly all aspects of our water discharge permit, the completion in early May of the US Army Corps of Engineers section 401(a)(2) hearing, and rulings on motions - all in our favor - by the administrative law judge (ALJ) in July for the Permit to Mine contested case, moving that process forward."
PolyMet and Teck American Inc., a subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited announced on July 20 the parties had entered into an agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture. The venture will place their respective NorthMet and Mesaba resources of high demand metals critical to supporting the transition to clean energy technologies under single management. PolyMet and Teck will become equal owners in NewRange Copper Nickel LLC. The agreement is anticipated to be completed by the end of Q1 2023, and is subject to receipt of customary closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals.
The company also saw progress with Permit to Mine litigation as the ALJ on July 29 denied all motions by opponents, who had attempted to further delay and expand the scope of the contested case. The ALJ is expected to set a schedule for the contested case in a prehearing conference Aug. 24.
To date, PolyMet said it has received favorable decisions in all six cases that have reached final conclusion - four federal and two state. More information on recent court developments can be found on the company's website at https://polymetmining.com/investors/news/ and on its SEDAR and EDGAR profiles.
In the report, the company continued its focus on optimization and engineering efforts related to the NorthMet Project, and maintained full compliance with all operating permits during the period.
Key Balance Sheet Statistics
(in '000 US dollars)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash
$
7,675
$
2,958
Working capital 1
(68,011)
(17,609)
Total assets
476,543
468,126
Total liabilities
133,293
110,519
Shareholders' equity
$
343,250
$
357,607
1 Deficiency as at June 30, 2022 primarily due to the $71.7 million convertible debt with Glencore being due March 31, 2023. Glencore has committed to provide financial support to enable the Company to continue its business operations for the next twelve months
Key Income and Cash Flow Statement Statistics
(in '000 US dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Operations expense
$
3,432
$
5,081
$
7,240
$
8,657
Other expenses/(income):
Debt accretion and interest
2,496
833
4,522
1,613
Loss on refinancing
-
-
1,598
-
Rehabilitation accretion
484
482
964
961
Gain on financial asset fair value
(117)
(385)
(269)
(1,197)
Loss/(gain) on restricted deposits
1,680
(780)
2,517
(1,057)
Other expense/(income) - net
1,250
(103)
1,255
(152)
Loss before Taxes:
9,225
5,128
17,827
8,825
Deferred income tax expense
492
-
492
-
Total Loss:
9,717
5,128
18,319
8,825
Total Loss ($/share)
0.10
0.05
0.18
0.09
Cash used in investing activities
$
1,797
$
1,427
$
3,959
$
3,185
Weighted average shares outstanding
101,471,132
100,877,320
101,450,044
100,869,996
Loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $9.7 million compared with $5.1 million for the prior year period. The increased loss was primarily due to ongoing transaction costs associated with the joint venture, non-cash charges related to interest expense and investment returns associated with the cash trust.
Loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $18.3 million compared with $8.8 million for the prior year period. The increased loss was primarily due to ongoing transaction costs associated with the joint venture, non-cash charges related to interest expense, and investment returns associated with the cash trust.
Cash used in investing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $1.8 million compared with $1.4 million for the prior year. The increase was due to increased activities supporting legal defense of Project permits.
Cash used in investing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $4.0 million compared with $3.2 million for the prior year. The increase was due to increased activities supporting legal defense of Project permits.