PolyMet awarded its annual Mining for Excellence scholarship to a Minnesota high school senior who demonstrates strong potential in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Mary Moore of Brainerd High School was awarded a $5,000 Mining for Excellence scholarship. She plans to pursue a degree in computer science and is specifically interested in machine learning and robotics. Mary is the lead programmer on her school’s robotics team, and her focus on teamwork as a path to excellence in science helped her stand out in a crowded field of impressive candidates.
Mary says she hopes to change the face of STEM because, “the STEM field is at the forefront of every influential change in our lives, and what is created today has the power to completely alter how we will live tomorrow. One of the major deterrents for young girls interested in STEM – they don’t see themselves represented. They have few role models. I want to be that role model,” she says.
PolyMet received submissions from more than 50 outstanding student applicants statewide. “We are continually impressed with the caliber of scholarship applicants. It’s always a very difficult decision,” said LaTisha Gietzen, PolyMet’s director of public and community relations. With the Minnesota State High School Boy’s Hockey Tournament having limited capacity due to COVID-19, PolyMet broke from the tradition of awarding the scholarship at the tournament and instead PolyMet representatives personally delivered the award to Mary Moore in Nisswa. “We are encouraged by and proud to support bright and talented young people like Mary who plan to pursue STEM careers, especially those promising young students that may choose mining,” Gietzen said.