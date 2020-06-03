Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center is moving to Essentia Health’s Miller Hill Health Plaza. The relocation will allow the Northland’s largest health care provider to expand services to its patients, essential said.
The rehabilitation clinic will move from its current location at 530 E. Second St. to the second floor of the former Younkers department store on July 13. Remodeling is now underway.
The 31,787-square-foot clinic will offer new equipment and new spaces designed for the latest treatment approaches and therapies for children and adults. With 33 percent more space, the clinic will expand its treatments and services for patients with neurological conditions and developmental diagnoses. All current staff will transfer to the new location.
“Our dedicated staff worked diligently to design a space that brings the best treatments and therapies to our patients,” Robyn Hautala, manager of Polinsky’s pediatric rehabilitation services, said in a news release. “We’re eager to share them with people in our community.”
“We want to make our patients’ transition to our new rehabilitation center seamless,” says Janelle Fresvik, manager of Polinsky’s adult rehabilitation services. “Patients can expect the same high quality of care in new areas designed for the latest treatment approaches and therapies. They’ll find their same dedicated care team working to help them reach their rehabilitation goals.”
Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center has served patients and their families for 69 years. The center offers comprehensive evaluation and treatment, tailoring its care to each individual. Common diagnoses in adults are stroke, brain injuries and spinal cord injuries. For children, common diagnoses include autism, cerebral palsy and traumatic injuries.
Polinsky offers evaluations, as well as multidisciplinary therapy, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy and rehabilitation psychology. The center also leads support groups and advocates for patients and their families.
The new center has received more than $1.7 million in support from donors to the Miller-Dwan Foundation.
The rehabilitation center joins Essentia Health’s Center for Personal Fitness and the Therapy and Performance Center, which both moved into the Health Plaza last fall.