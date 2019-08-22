Polaski named Grand Marshal of 2019 Bayfield Apple Festival

Tom Polaski, long-time owner and operator of Andy’s Groceries, was named Grand Marshal of the 58th Annual Bayfield Apple Festival, the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce announced.
The Apple Festival Committee praised his kindness and dedication to the community. Unprompted and voluntarily, Polaski is known to deliver groceries and plow snow for locals in need. He was also one of many who helped develop Bayfield’s non-profit ski and recreation area – Mt. Ashwabay.
Established in 1961 by an orchard owner, Apple Festival is a celebration of the autumn harvest and Bayfield’s agricultural heritage. More than 50,000 visitors come to the area during the festival to tour the orchards, wineries, cideries and peruse fine arts and crafts while sampling local foods at more than 60 food booths. Live music by the Blue Canvas Orchestra of Big Top Chautauqua and a carnival round out the weekend offerings.
Special events include the crowning of the Apple Queen, an apple peeling contest and a Saturday evening fish fry at the historic Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion. The festival culminates with the Grand Parade, featuring a mass band with 400+ participants playing "On Wisconsin" while marching down historic Rittenhouse Avenue to Lake Superior.