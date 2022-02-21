Panel analyzes the ‘Amazon Effect’ on rural Minnesota

Many of us are familiar with the phrase the “Walmart Effect,” first uttered back in the 1990s. The term was commonly used in reference to economic impacts felt by local businesses when large companies like Walmart opened a location in the area.
Today’s equivalent – the “Amazon Effect” – sums up the powerful disruption that e-commerce has caused in the retail economy during the last 20 or so years. This trend has become particularly significant as our busy lifestyles have opened our eyes to the convenience of online shopping, including delivery right to our doorsteps.
But, surprisingly, it’s not all bad news for rural tax revenues in our region. Recently, the Center for Rural Policy & Development (CRPD), based in Mankato, assembled a report that was later summarized in a panel discussion held on Dec. 9. According to a variety of panelists, including CRPD leaders, local retailers, and other key stakeholders, the sky isn’t falling when viewed in terms of sales and property tax revenue, alongside other economic indicators.
“Any kind of commerce is going to be good for greater Minnesota, because it’s going to supply the jobs that we’re looking for out here,” noted Tim Houle, administrator for Crow Wing County. “I do think that’s the opportunity the Amazon Effect is having – you could now run a storefront and have customers without them physically being present, and that opens up opportunities for places like Hugo or Marshall County.”
“Are there challenges associated with the Amazon Effect? Obviously. But at the end of the day, I also think it provides some opportunities for rural communities. So only seeing it as one side or the other, I think, is a mistake. Let’s see it clear-eyed as both the challenge and the opportunity that it is.”
Wayfair vs. South Dakota
Looking into factors beyond the Amazon Effect, there have also been obstacles hindering the proper appropriation of tax revenue to the state in which the consumer resides. Julie Tesch, president & CEO of CRPD, explained a notable turning point which made things fairer and more equitable – the Supreme Court case of Wayfair vs. South Dakota.
“Before 2018, states were not allowed to force online retailers with no physical presence in their state to charge, collect and remit sales taxes for any transactions with a customer in the state,” Tesch explained. “This was due to the Supreme Court ruling, in earlier cases from 1960 – 2000s, where the Commerce Clauses prohibited states from interfering with interstate commerce. So up until 2018, a retailer had to have a physical presence in the state in order to be subjected to state sales tax rules. This was called the physical nexus rule.”
“However, in 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that since online sales had risen so much, the physical nexus rule had to be changed. It was replaced with an economic nexus. This meant that states could force online retailers with no physical presence in their state to charge and remit sales taxes if they were conducting a certain amount of economic engagement with its citizens. In Minnesota, online retailers are subject to charging and remitting Minnesota and local sales taxes if they have over 100 transactions or $100,000 in sales to Minnesota residents.
Wayfair vs. South Dakota certainly changed how business is done in Minnesota. It has been successful in implementing tax fairness, particularly in competitive retail settings. As taxes are being funneled to the correct places, rural areas appear to be experiencing minimal impacts.
“Thankfully, the Supreme Court ruling has taken away the main tax concerns for communities,” Tesche said. “Being able to get the tax dollars where they belong in local communities is important. The Minnesota Department of Commerce is doing a good job of tracking sales and getting the appropriate taxes back to communities. Before the Supreme Court ruling, communities were losing out on millions of tax dollars that couldn’t be tracked down.”
Property taxes and local
option sales tax
Another significant concern beyond the Amazon Effect is the effect on property taxes. This concern is justified: there has been a significant decline since 2004 – between 23-25% - in the number of rural Minnesota retail firms.
However, despite these declines, the largest property tax growth in Minnesota is occurring in rural areas. Overall, while property taxes from retail sites may continue to shrink, other property types – such as utility, rail, mineral, residential, industrial, agricultural, and forest land – are keeping the total revenue pot afloat, panelists said.
“The long story short here is that other types of properties are making up for declines in retail, and it’s just not having a significant impact – so far – on our property tax revenues for our rural areas,” shared Kelly Asche, a Research Associate with CRPD. Asche also made mention of the growth of local option sales tax, explaining, “Minnesota is one of 20 states in the country that allows counties and municipalities to add or create a local option sales tax to fund projects within their county, or within their community.”
Houle added, “I was pleased with the report, insofar as the local option sales tax that we rely on heavily for transportation has not been negatively affected, and property taxes have not been negatively affected. There appears to be enough room in the retail market for a rising tide lifting all boats.”
Key takeaways
While, at first glance, many would assume the Amazon Effect would have a negative impact on financials in rural Minnesota, the report published by CRPD has proven otherwise.
“I, like many others, was surprised by our findings in this report,” Tesche said. “I assumed that online shopping was the demise of rural commerce, much like the Walmart Effect 30 years ago. People are extremely cost-conscious and like having the ability to have goods delivered to their doorstep, but cost isn’t everything. Certain people are still willing to pay for services and for an experience at a storefront.”
“We are living in a new reality and our thoughts need to evolve when it comes to purchasing goods,” she added. “The in-person shopping experience might be the gold standard for many people, but as society becomes more fixed to their mobile devices, we need to re-think what a shopping experience is about: Efficiency, cost, time, supporting local business?”
“The Amazon Effect has most people thinking that online shopping is killing main street, and I was one of those people. But, in reality, the surviving businesses are figuring out new ways to make business work in new and exciting times. Just because a business doesn’t have a storefront doesn’t mean that they aren’t providing tax revenue for your community. If people checked local tax revenues, they may be surprised at the number of small businesses operating in their rural area. Tax structure is complicated, and just because you don’t see brick-and-mortar businesses on main street doesn’t mean that taxes aren’t coming in. Online shopping is here to stay, and those tax revenues are vital for communities.”
“We all want a strong ‘main street’, but what that means is evolving every day. There are many ways to sell products. A lot of people think that living in a rural area means you don’t have business opportunities like others in urban areas. The opportunities aren’t better or worse - they are just different.”
“The one thing this all relies on, however, is quality, high-speed internet. If we don’t have that basic service in rural areas, then we will see commerce disappear.”
For more information, and to view the full report, please visit ruralmn.org.