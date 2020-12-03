P&R names Hermantown development

P&R Companies' newest development on the corner of Highway 53 and Ugstad Road in Hermantown has been named Aery, a the name that reflects the home base of birds of prey that inhabit the woods of Northern Minnesota and gives a nod to the area’s “golden era” of lumbering.
The residential complex will house 147 residential units including one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, as well as a couple studio-style apartments. Each of the designer-inspired apartment layouts boast private open-air decks and abundant square footage.
P&R said Aery will encourage community connectedness with a social flare. Amenities include social areas, such as an entertaining suite, fitness center, virtual fitness room, outdoor deck with gourmet grilling stations and other inviting common areas for socializing and relaxation. Additional lifestyle amenities will include a business center, dog wash station, indoor bike storage, as well as heated garage parking and storage options.
The project is slated for completion in Fall 2021.