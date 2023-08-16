P&R hosts grand opening at 7th area apartment complex

P&R Properties on Tuesday celebrated the completion of its Acadia Apartment complex on Bardon Avenue near North 28th Street in Superior.
The 120-unit multi-family apartment building offers units ranging from studios to 2-bedroom spaces. Eight of the one-bedroom apartments feature 1,200-square-foot open floor plans for tenants who prefer that style of layout.
“It’s wonderful to celebrate the completion of Acadia,” said Megan Holsclaw, operations manager for P&R Properties. “It’s a beautiful building with tenants of all ages and many amenities to enjoy.”
Amenities include social areas, such as an entertaining suite, fitness center, virtual fitness room, outdoor deck with gourmet grilling stations and other areas for socializing and relaxation. Additional lifestyle amenities will include a dog wash station, indoor bike storage and other storage options. Seventy inside parking stalls are planned along with 150 outside spaces.
“We genuinely appreciate all efforts from the city of Superior and team there for being able to provide developments like this. Our multifamily properties in Superior have been successful with the multigenerational model we have brought online,” said Ryan Nelson, owner of P&R Companies.
The latest development is P&R’s fifth in Superior and seventh in the region. The others are in Duluth and Hermantown. Another project is already being discussed.