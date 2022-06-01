Outdoor living space, eco-friendly practices are among the region’s popular landscaping trends

Demand in our region is growing for landscaping and its close relative, hardscaping – the care of outdoor living spaces such as patios, fire pits, fireplaces, kitchens, bars, theaters, walkways, pergolas and built-in seating areas.
Local landscapers are booking up fast.
“I think landscaping is trending, in part, due to the current real estate market,” said Mike Saline, owner of Saline Landscape & Design in Duluth. “People are getting priced out of the housing market, so many people are investing back into the house they have. Landscaping is an area where people are choosing to spend money on upgrades.”
The COVID pandemic also has something to do with landscaping’s high demand. “During the pandemic, people spent more time at home, and many are still working at home or even laid off,” Saline added. “Creating an outdoor living space adds another ‘room’ to the house, but at a fraction of the cost of an addition.”
Saline Landscape & Design, a design-build firm focused on landscaping and hardscaping, employs eight people and has been in business since 2009. Saline’s biggest customer request of late is for more ecologically friendly landscaping.
Other local companies noted popular trends among both residential and commercial landscaping clients include technology (such as lighting) and edible gardens.
Jon and Lynette Hanel own Northern Connections Landscaping, Evergreen Products & Greenhouse in Two Harbors. Working together with their two sons, Devon and Isaiah Hanel, this small, family-run business offers the full gamut of landscaping services. There is also a small greenhouse with both retail sales and a place for the Hanels to grow the plants they install. In the winter, they also sell holiday wreaths, garlands and Christmas trees. Northern Connections has been in business since 2000.
The biggest trend Jon Hanel has observed is a request for more natural spaces. “People are shying away from large lawns with the heavy use of chemicals and maintenance,” he noted. “People are trending more toward less demanding, native plants.”
Cole Sicheneder, owner of CHS Superior Landscaping in Duluth, offers services across Minnesota and sees first-hand how requests vary by area. “In my experience, there aren’t as many modern landscape trends in Duluth as in Minneapolis,” Sicheneder said. “A lot of people here in Duluth are requesting a more natural look, with natural walkways and clean-cut lines.”
Sicheneder opened his business in August 2020. Before that he worked as a general contractor in landscaping prior. At just 22 years old, Sicheneder employs a crew of 10, most of whom are students at the University of Minnesota Duluth. “When I attended UMD, I realized there was a shortage of part-time and flexible work for students in the area. So that became my priority,” he said.
Saline noted that many of his clients are requesting a conversion from a lawn to more native plants and meadows. “Most native plants are very drought-tolerant and require little maintenance,” he said. “Last summer is a good example. We were largely in a drought. Native plants provide a more sustainable landscape.”
Requests for pollinator gardens are also on the rise. “People want to attract pollinators like birds and bees,” Saline said. “The client can feel good about what they’ve installed. And we like to think we’re stewards of the earth, too.” Some species that attract pollinators include cone flowers, stiff goldenrod, purple prairie clover, narrowleaf mountain mint and milkweed.
Sicheneder also has received “lots of requests for pollinator gardens to attract butterflies and bees.”
Hanel is getting requests for is a water garden, a special installation where water collects and percolates through the ground. “It helps filter the runoff,” he said.
Another option is the “green driveway.” “These are a green alternative to asphalt or concrete, as they use most of the water instead of repelling it,” Saline explained. “The base prep is largely the same, but for a finished surface, we roll out a plastic structure that gets filled with soil and sand. Then it can be seeded or sodded.”
Edible gardens are another popular – and delicious – trend. “Most of our master plan designs include a vegetable garden,” Saline said. “The tricky part is making sure you shield them from deer and rabbits.”
Hanel’s company has been introducing blueberries into landscaping. “People love blueberries. They’re a native plant, and they’re also really beautiful. Strawberries also work well as ground cover. Herbs and cherry tomatoes can be grown in containers on a deck, and elderberries have become more popular, too.”
Sicheneder has received requests for installations of tomatoes, pumpkins and peppers. “People like to provide food for their families. It offers them a sense of security,” he said.
Technology is on the rise in the landscaping world. “Home technology is becoming more popular,” Saline said. “This includes lighting and sound systems that you can control with your phone.”
“I’ve had a lot of lighting requests in the last few years,” Hanel said. “Solar lighting has come a long way in the last five years.”
Sicheneder noted that, in his experience, residents of the Twin Cities are requesting plenty of landscaping technology; however, his Twin Ports clients haven’t asked for it yet.
All three landscapers concur that outdoor living spaces are a hot trend. Saline is receiving numerous requests for patios, bars, pergolas and even outdoor TV watching areas.
“People really want backyard living spaces, including patios and firepits,” Hanel said. “With COVID, people aren’t traveling as much.”
“New patio installations are huge,” Sicheneder said. “People want exterior kitchens, bars and patio additions.”
Popular materials for these spaces include natural stone, boulders and bluestone, said Saline. Steel is in high-demand for finishes, including planters, fire rings, retaining walls and steps.
These popular choices are also trending across the country, according to a March Forbes web article. Vertical gardens and xeriscaping, which eliminate the need for irrigation, are in high demand in desert environments.
Like much of the business world, the local landscaping industry is experiencing challenges with supply shortages and delays, a lagging labor market and increased costs due to inflation.
“While there is a lot of demand for landscaping services, supply has been an issue,” said Hanel. “It’s been hard to get all of the supplies we need, and even some plants. The local labor market is still tough yet, and we’ll have to see what inflation does.”
The bottom line: Landscaping is a hot commodity for homes and businesses these days. If you’re interested in a landscaping project, best to book it as early as possible.